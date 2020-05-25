Rescues, possible evacuations underway after significant flooding in Henry County

BASSETT, Va. – Henry County emergency crews are responding to several incidents after heavy rain Sunday.

A county spokesperson told 10 News emergency crews are relocating some residents in the Stanleytown Health & Rehabilitation Center in Bassett. They are prepared to evacuate residents if necessary, but evacuations were not happening as of 9 p.m.

The county is also reporting several water rescues for people trapped in their vehicles.

Cunningham Tire in Bassett is also reporting major damage from the rain. County officials said there was significant flooding, a partial structure collapse and electrical arcing from down electrical lines.

Stay with 10 News as we work to learn more on this developing story.