No tuition increases at Radford University for upcoming school year

RADFORD, Va. – Radford University students will not see a tuition increase for the upcoming school year.

“During a time in which many of our new and returning students and their families are experiencing financial challenges due to the global health pandemic and related economic downturn, Radford University is fully maintaining its steadfast commitment to the accessibility and affordability of higher education,” said President Dr. Brian Hemphill.

For undergraduate students studying on the main campus located in Radford, Virginia, as well as the Roanoke Higher Education Center and the Southwest Virginia Higher Education Center located in Abingdon, tuition will remain the same from the 2019-2020 academic year to the 2020-2021 academic year.

For in-state, undergraduate students studying at Radford University Carilion (RUC) located in Roanoke, Virginia, there will be a 10 percent decrease in tuition and fees for the 2020-2021 academic year when compared to the 2019-2020 academic year, representing the University’s continued effort to decrease cost, while maintaining quality, for RUC students.

In addition to a tuition and fee decrease for RUC students studying in Roanoke, Radford University will institute a competitive pricing structure for RUC’s fully online programs in order to expand the workforce pipeline across high-demand areas for health sciences professionals.