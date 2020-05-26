Verletta White hired as new Roanoke City Schools superintendent

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke City Public Schools has found its next leader.

On Tuesday evening, the school board announced that Verletta White would be the school district’s next superintendent.

White comes to Roanoke from Baltimore, Maryland, where she worked in the public school system there in a variety of roles.

“I couldn’t be more excited to serve this beautiful community. I am excited to meet all of my new colleagues and to start partnering for the benefit of all of Roanoke City’s wonderful children,” said White in a news release.

She began her teaching career in 1992, as an elementary school teacher in Baltimore City, then transitioned to a teaching position in Baltimore County in 1995 and eventually became interim superintendent.

She’ll begin in Roanoke on July 1, 2020, replacing Dr. Rita Bishop, who was the superintendent for 13 years.

White is currently working on her doctoral dissertation in urban educational leadership at Morgan State University and anticipates earning her doctorate this December.