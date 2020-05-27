Board of Supervisors approves Botetourt County wind project

BOTETOURT COUNTY, Va. – After more than four hours, the Botetourt County Board of Supervisors approved the Rocky Forge Wind Farm project at a public hearing on Tuesday night.

The vote was 3-2 in favor of approving the project, which includes no more than 22 turbines up to 680 feet in height, according to Apex Energy.

Botetourt County will have the first wind farm in Virginia.

This is a project 10 News has covered extensively:

May 12, 2020: Botetourt Planning Commission OK’s taller windmills, now onto Board of Supervisors

May 8, 2020: Botetourt County Planning Commission to consider wind ordinance on Monday

March 10, 2020: Botetourt County leaders review community feedback, still yet to decide on taller wind turbines

February 11, 2020: Proposed Botetourt County wind farm needs new approval as plans change to make turbines taller

October 18, 2019: Up to 250 jobs, at least $20 million coming to Botetourt County thanks to wind project