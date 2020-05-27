Eight dead in Virginia after crashes over Memorial Day weekend

RICHMOND, Va. – Eight people are dead after eleven crashes across the commonwealth over Memorial Day weekend.

According to Virginia State Police, this is a decrease from not deaths on the road but also traffic over the holiday weekend when compared to 2019.

Out of the 8 people who were killed over the holiday weekend, starting at 12:01 a.m. Friday to midnight Monday, two were involved in motorcycle accidents and one was a pedestrian.

In total, Virginia State Police says troopers responded to 480 total traffic crashes during that time.

The deadly crashes happened in Virginia Beach, Caroline County, Montgomery County, Pittsylvania County, Prince William County, Rockingham County, Southampton County and Sussex County. The motorcycle crashes happened in Pittsylvania and Rockingham counties, and the pedestrian was killed in Sussex County.

According to state police, Virginia troopers statewide cited 2,489 reckless drivers and arrested 70 impaired drivers.