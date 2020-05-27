Homeless settle into new hotels after being evacuated from Roanoke hotel during flooding

ROANOKE, Va. – Some people evacuated from a Roanoke hotel during last week’s flooding are settling into their new hotels.

ARCH Roanoke, a nonprofit that helps the homeless, had dozens of clients staying at the Ramada Inn.

The National Guard was called in to help evacuate over 100 people staying their Thursday.

ARCH executive director Jeanne McCormick said Tuesday hotel vouchers were paying for the clients to stay in two other hotels through the end of June while the organization’s shelter is used as a quarantine site for the homeless.

“I’d say half of our people that we have there, they’re veterans, so PTSD is a big factor. Most of them were effected by it. It was, I would say, pretty traumatic," said McCormick.

If the shelter still needs to be used as quarantine site after the end of June, she said state and federal funding can be moved around to pay for extended hotel stays.