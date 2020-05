Published: May 21, 2020, 3:55 pm Updated: May 21, 2020, 4:35 pm

ROANOKE, Va. – The Ramada on Franklin Road in Roanoke is being evacuated due to flooding concerns.

The National Guard is assisting with the mandatory evacuation and taking residents to stay at other hotels.

Roanoke city officials said about 40 people were evacuated.

