Skip to main content
Mostly Clear icon
61º
Join Insider
Trending
Rocky Mount Mayor Holland Perdue announces Virginia State Bar suspension in social media post Friday night
Vehicle fire leads to arrest after discovery of over 100 stolen propane tanks in Pulaski County
Gov. Spanberger celebrates new paid family medical leave law, other worker protections in Virginia
Dump truck crashes into Vinton house; no injuries reported
The Current

Weather

Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms on the Way!

Sarah Osterbind, Meteorologist

Heading out to Vinton for the Dogwood Festival? You may want to bring an umbrella, as scattered showers are expected this afternoon.

Though the afternoon will bring moisture, this morning is looking decently dry; so I recommend going early if you can!

vinton

Temperatures will still remain almost 10 degrees above average today, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

temps

Even though rain will last on and off over a few hours span, minimal rainfall is expected for the day, even overnight into Sunday.

future

In front of these showers, we could see some gusty winds. That said, these showers and thunderstorms are not expected to be strong and certainly not severe.

Gusty winds

Over the last 30 days, we have had minimal rain, resulting in a severe drought across the region.

Most of our area has a deficit of over an inch of rain; luckily there is another weather-maker on the way midweek that will give us some alleviation, but not enough to be a “drought buster.”

past 30

Widespread rain is anticipated on Tuesday into Wednesday that will hopefully help out these dry conditions, but we will dry up as we end the week.

As for temperatures, we will begin more seasonable temperatures tomorrow that will last through the week.

ROANOKE

Copyright 2026 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.