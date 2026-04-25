Afternoon Showers and Thunderstorms on the Way!

Heading out to Vinton for the Dogwood Festival? You may want to bring an umbrella, as scattered showers are expected this afternoon.

Though the afternoon will bring moisture, this morning is looking decently dry; so I recommend going early if you can!

vinton

Temperatures will still remain almost 10 degrees above average today, with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

temps

Even though rain will last on and off over a few hours span, minimal rainfall is expected for the day, even overnight into Sunday.

future

In front of these showers, we could see some gusty winds. That said, these showers and thunderstorms are not expected to be strong and certainly not severe.

Gusty winds

Over the last 30 days, we have had minimal rain, resulting in a severe drought across the region.

Most of our area has a deficit of over an inch of rain; luckily there is another weather-maker on the way midweek that will give us some alleviation, but not enough to be a “drought buster.”

past 30

Widespread rain is anticipated on Tuesday into Wednesday that will hopefully help out these dry conditions, but we will dry up as we end the week.

As for temperatures, we will begin more seasonable temperatures tomorrow that will last through the week.