One hospitalized after small plane’s hard landing at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt during a plane’s landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.
At about 1:10 p.m., a Diamond DA20 aircraft had a hard landing on one of the runways and it eventually came to rest in a grass safety area.
One of the two people on the plane was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.
While initially closed, the runway has since reopened and the airport is operational.
Virginia State Police will conduct the investigation.
