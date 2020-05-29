One hospitalized after small plane’s hard landing at Roanoke airport

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt during a plane’s landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 1:10 p.m., a Diamond DA20 aircraft had a hard landing on one of the runways and it eventually came to rest in a grass safety area.

Here’s a look at what a Diamond DA20 looks like:

One of the two people on the plane was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.

While initially closed, the runway has since reopened and the airport is operational.

irginia State Police will conduct the investigation.