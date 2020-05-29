80ºF

One hospitalized after small plane’s hard landing at Roanoke airport

Other person on board was treated at the scene

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

Emergency response to the hard landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport.
Emergency response to the hard landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport. (Roanoke Fire-EMS)

ROANOKE, Va. – Two people were hurt during a plane’s landing at the Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport on Friday afternoon, according to Roanoke Fire-EMS.

At about 1:10 p.m., a Diamond DA20 aircraft had a hard landing on one of the runways and it eventually came to rest in a grass safety area.

Here’s a look at what a Diamond DA20 looks like:

One of the two people on the plane was taken to the hospital for treatment, while the other was treated at the scene and refused transport to a hospital.

While initially closed, the runway has since reopened and the airport is operational.

irginia State Police will conduct the investigation.

