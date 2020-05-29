Three found dead inside Martinsville home in possible murder-suicide

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Three people were found dead inside a Henry County home on Thursday in what police are saying appears to be a possible murder-suicide.

Authorities say they received a call around 7:45 p.m. for a wellbeing check on Venna Ave. in Martinsville.

When deputies arrived at the home, they say they were not able to get in touch with anyone inside. Per the family’s request, deputies went into the home and found three people, a man and two women, dead.

Authorities say that while the investigation is still ongoing, early evidence suggests that this incident is a possible murder-suicide.

According to the sheriff’s office, all three bodies were taken to the medical examiner’s office for autopsies to determine their identities as well as the manner and cause of death. Their identities will be released once they are verified by the medical examiner.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2,500 for information.