What’s News Today: Drive-in theater reopens, online grocery benefits

ROANOKE, Va. – Road work in Lynchburg could impact your commute today. The 1800 block of Memorial Avenue will be closed daily from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will perform road, water and sewer work, as part of the Memorial Avenue Storm Drain Project. Work is expected to last through Thursday. A detour will be in place.

The Starlite Theater in Christiansburg opens for the season today. It will show family-friendly classics on Fridays and Saturdays. “Clue” starts at 7 p.m. this weekend, with “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” next weekend.

The Virginia Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 tests today. The tests will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis. Appointments are not needed. You are asked to wear a mask and maintain physical distance. The clinic runs from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Maury River Middle School.

More than 740,000 Virginians, who receive Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits, will be able to pay for groceries online and have them delivered starting today. The U. S. Department of Agriculture approved Virginia’s participation in the pilot program. Access is available online through Amazon and Walmart. SNAP benefits cannot be used to pay delivery, convenience or service fees.

God’s Pit Crew is expected to receive a donation from Walmart today. During the pandemic, the organization has given out 150,000 meals, delivered blessing buckets to 35 cities and packaged food boxes and backpacks.

The United Way of the New River Valley holds its annual Drive-thru Breakfast tonight morning. For a $10 donation, you can get a breakfast bag, filled with a biscuit, baked goods, fruit, coffee and a newspaper. You can pick up your breakfast from 6 a.m. to 9 a.m. at the Holiday Inn in Christiansburg.