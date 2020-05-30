Contested Republican congressional primary for Virginia’s 5th District could benefit Democrats, analyst says

ROANOKE, Va. – While most people have their eye on the presidential race this fall, a local congressional race is also shaping up to be one to watch.

In an unusual move, Republican candidate Bob Good is challenging the incumbent Republican Congressman for Virginia’s 5th District, Denver Riggleman.

As of Friday, the state’s Republican party had not united behind a candidate -- less than a month before the primary.

“Generally speaking, these sorts of primary challenges only benefit the other party,” said 10 News political analyst Dr. Ed Lynch. “The 5th district is not a safe seat for the Republicans or the Democrats. The Republicans have it now. There very well may be a fight for control of the U.S. Congress, the U.S. House of Representatives, this fall.”

The state’s Republican primary is scheduled to be held on June 23.