Group protests outside Lynchburg restaurant for its support of Jerry Falwell’s mask tweet

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A group of protesters showed up to a Lynchburg restaurant on Sunday.

This protest wasn’t related to the recent ones across the country regarding the police treatment of African Americans, but a tweet made by the restaurant.

The protesters now have also using this opportunity to protest the police treatment of African Americans.

People are gathered outside Fifth and Federal Station after the restaurant responded to a tweet by Liberty University President Jerry Falwell.

The restaurant supported Falwell’s tweet using the blackface photo from Northam’s medical school yearbook on a face covering, asking if it could have them for its employees.

If you get extra made let us know! We would offer them to our staff as a mask option! — Fifth & Federal (@Fifthandfederal) May 27, 2020

The business has since issued a statement apologizing to anyone who thought they were supporting racism. Rather, they, "stand for freedom from the oppressive government actions of Governor Northam.”