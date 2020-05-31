Woman dies after kayak overturns in the James River
She was still alive when removed from the river, but pronounced dead at the hospital
AMHERST COUNTY, Va. – A woman died Sunday afternoon after being rescued from the James River, according to the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries.
The rescue happened near Balcony Falls in Amherst County.
She was found unresponsive after her kayak overturned and was taken to the hospital.
While there, she was pronounced dead.
Authorities are working to notify next of kin.
