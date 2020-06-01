Lynchburg announces voluntary curfew after overnight riot

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A voluntary curfew is now in effect in the city of Lynchburg after a night of violence in the city.

The curfew goes into effect at 8 p.m. and lasts until 6 a.m. and people are being asked to remain home during that time.

City Manager Betty Svreck said the city is working to gain the ability to instate a mandatory curfew, but right now, it doesn’t have the authority to do so

In addition to the curfew, the city announced a local state of emergency, which shall stay in place until further notice and action by city council, according Svreck.

Police Chief Ryan Zuidema spoke during the Monday afternoon news conference and addressed a few issues.

He directly called what happened last night a riot, saying there’s a difference between protests and riots

There will be a heavy police presence Monday night and for the foreseeable future to curb any future riots

Police will be seeking additional charges on additional individuals to those who have already been arrested

With regards to the militia members who were in Lynchburg last night. Police did not invite them, nor ask them for help

At times, police told them to remain inside the Fifth and Federal restaurant

Police are investigating the claim that shots were fired from the roof by a member of the militia

Authorities could hear about 8-10 shots that were not fired by militia members or police.

Watch Monday’s full news conference below: