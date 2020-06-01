73ºF

President Trump agrees with dispatching active-duty military to stop riots, looting

Trump tweeted in agreement with US Senator Tom Cotton

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

President Donald Trump walks on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Saturday, May 30, 2020, after stepping off Marine One as he returns from Kennedy Space Center for the SpaceX Falcon 9 launch. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
WASHINGTON – 100% Correct. Thank you Tom!

That’s what President Donald Trump tweeted in reply to a tweet by Arkansas US Senator Tom Cotton’s suggetion on how to stop recent riots and looting.

Cotton suggested utilizing the 101st Airborne Division.

That group is a division of the United States Army trained for air assault operations.

According to MilitaryTimes, more than 17,00 National Guard troops have been deployed across 23 states and the District of Columbia to help calm growing tensions with the now week-long protests.

