WATCH: Lynchburg Police Department responds after protests turn violent overnight

LYCNHBURG, Va. – Authorities say several officers are injured and two protesters have been arrested after demonstrations turned violent in Lynchburg overnight.

According to the Lynchburg Police Department, officers responded to the intersection of Fifth and Federal for a “disorderly crowd” blocking the road.

Once officers arrived, police say protesters started throwing rocks and assaulting officers. Several officers were injured and one was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Authorities say the crowd was told to disperse several times, and officers “deployed a chemical agent” when people refused to leave the area of Fifth and Federal.

Brian Davis, 33, of Campbell County was charged with throwing a projectile missile at an occupied building and unlawful assembly. Authorities say another person was arrested at the intersection of 12th and Chuch streets. Police say details on this arrest will be released later.

According to the police department, protesters damaged property along 5th Street, including police cars and an ABC store near the intersection of 12th and Church.

“The LPD respects the right to peacefully protest. When those protests turn violent and threaten the safety of our community, we must take action, as we did tonight. Failing to take action would threaten the safety of the peaceful protesters, the uninvolved public, and our officers.”

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation.