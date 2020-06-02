87ºF

Liberty University set to reopen in August

In-person instruction to resume on August 24

Jeff Williamson, Digital Content Manager

FILE-This Tuesday March 24, 2020 file photo shows s sign that marks an entrance to Liberty University as students were welcomed back to the campus during the coronavirus outbreak in Lynchburg, Va. Liberty University has profited from the COVID-19 pandemic by refusing to refund thousands of dollars in room and board and other fees owed to students after the school moved classes online last month, a federal lawsuit filed Tuesday alleges. (AP Photo/Steve Helber,File)
LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is set to have classes resume on August 24.

“Liberty University intends to operate much as usual in the fall, with extra precautions taken for the safety of our entire campus community,” said Liberty President Jerry Falwell.

While in-person classes will resume in the fall, Liberty will make special accommodations for high-risk individuals to participate and will implement screening protocols, procedures to identify and isolate any COVID-19 infection, enhanced sanitation, and other special measures as appropriate. More details on extra precautions will be released as plans are finalized.

The school will be implementing plans to protect faculty, staff, and students who are especially at risk for COVID-19 infection.

