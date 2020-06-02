Liberty University set to reopen in August

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Liberty University is set to have classes resume on August 24.

“Liberty University intends to operate much as usual in the fall, with extra precautions taken for the safety of our entire campus community,” said Liberty President Jerry Falwell.

While in-person classes will resume in the fall, Liberty will make special accommodations for high-risk individuals to participate and will implement screening protocols, procedures to identify and isolate any COVID-19 infection, enhanced sanitation, and other special measures as appropriate. More details on extra precautions will be released as plans are finalized.

The school will be implementing plans to protect faculty, staff, and students who are especially at risk for COVID-19 infection.