What’s News Today: Budgets, road work

ROANOKE, Va. – Part of Ninth Street in Lynchburg will be closed this week. The closure will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily between Main Street and Commerce Street.

The Town of Vinton holds a public hearing about its budget for the next fiscal year. The proposed spending plan is $11.7 million, which is a nearly five percent decrease. The general fund and capital fund will both see decreases.

Botetourt County holds a community education session tonight. An infectious disease specialist will talk about preventing the surge of COVID-19. The event begins tonight at 7 p.m. on the county’s website.

The Virginia Tech Board of Visitors will meet today electronically. It is expected to keep tuition the same for in- and out-of-state undergraduate and graduate students. The board could also vote to ratify its budget, which includes a five percent decrease in discretionary spending.