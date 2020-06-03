Lynchburg police reopen Wards Road in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police announced that Wards Road is open again.

A stretch of Wards Road in Lynchburg is closed for the safety of those marching in the roadway, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

This march comes on the first day of a mandatory curfew in Lynchburg, which went into effect at 8 p.m.

Wards Road is now shut down from Seminole Avenue to Atlanta Avenue, as well as the 29-S Danville exit.