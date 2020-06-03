Roanoke police say shooting, crash involving state police vehicle appear to be related

ROANOKE, Va. – Police said a shooting and a car crash that happened in Roanoke on Tuesday could be related.

At about 2:30 p.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash at 19th Street and Orange Avenue NW.

One car was overturned and the two men and one woman inside were taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries, according to the Roanoke City Police Department.

Police said the car carrying the three who were hurt disregarded a red light and hit an unmarked Virginia State Police vehicle.

Shortly after police responded to the crash, they said they were notified that a woman with a gunshot wound was also taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they believe the car crash and shooting are related.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made, according to police.