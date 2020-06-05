Tourism slowly rebounding in Virginia’s Blue Ridge

ROANOKE, Va. – Tourism in Virginia’s Blue Ridge is starting to rebound now that the state has begun to reopen.

Landon Howard, President of Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, said Thursday a lot of families from Virginia and North Carolina are asking for information about outdoor activities.

Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge’s visitors center in Roanoke will reopen June 12.

According to data provided by Visit Virginia’s Blue Ridge, tourism industry revenue was down an average of 70% over the last three months compared to last year.

“What we’re hoping is to get back to some sort of normal in the fall, especially if our fall colors are looking great. This is a great place to come to the mountains and experience all that we have,” Howard said.

He’s also still hopeful there will be a strong rebound in tourism in 2021.