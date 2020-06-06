GoFundMe started to reopen Roanoke City pools

ROANOKE CITY, Va. – Roanoke City needs help to keep its pools open.

Due to COVID-19, the city doesn’t have enough money to open the facilities at Washington Park or Fallon Park for the next two summers.

A GoFundMe was started to help raise $32,500, the amount needed to open both pools in 2021. Carilion Clinic donated about $10,000 and Vistar Eye Center employees donated about $4,000. Fundraiser organizers hope to continue raising enough money so that the pools could possibly open for the summer of 2020.

One Vistar employee and local mom, Vijeh Hardy, said that families all over the city count on using those pools for healthy exercise, especially low income families. That’s why she feels it’s important to come together in this time of need.

“It’s beautiful that we can come together, like I said, as the Star City," said Hardy. "We really shine when we come together and do those things.”

You can drop off a donation at any American National Bank or online at the Keep Roanoke City Public Pools Open GoFundMe page.