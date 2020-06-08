Clifton Forge teen creates colorful sidewalk art during stay-at-home order
The high school freshman has never taken an art class
CLIFTON FORGE, Va. – A teenager in Clifton Forge has spent the past several months getting creative while staying at home.
Colorful characters litter the sidewalk outside of Erin Crowder’s home.
The high school freshman has never taken an art class but managed to bring beloved cartoon characters to life.
Her mom said neighbors and strangers have stopped to take pictures of Erin’s freehand masterpieces.
