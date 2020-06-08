George Floyd protesters march from Roanoke MLK statue to police department

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Memorial became the starting point for a social justice march in memory of George Floyd on Sunday.

Approximately a hundred people gathered at King’s statue, many of whom held signs that said, “Black Lives Matter.” The group marched from the memorial directly to the Roanoke Police Department.

Protesters have demonstrated against police brutality in front of the Roanoke Police Department daily for more than a week.

Demonstration organizer Tatiana Druant said the march aims to encourage city leaders to budget less money for police and more money for education.

“We can all sweat and scream, but nothing is going to change unless we take direct control of our system, the system that is supposed to be here for us,” Druant said.