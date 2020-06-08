One person is dead after a car crashes into a tree in Christiansburg
CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old has died after a single-car crash in Christiansburg Sunday.
Deputies say they responded to a report of a single-car crash with entrapment in the 1500 block of Ellet Road, just outside of Christiansburg.
Upon arrival, they found a car over an embankment that had run into a tree.
The driver, 24-year-old Preston Conner Jones, was transported to a nearby hospital minor injuries.
Jones was charged with driving under the influence.
The passenger, 24-year-old Mercedes Diane Scales, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation
