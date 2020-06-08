One person is dead after a car crashes into a tree in Christiansburg

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, a 24-year-old has died after a single-car crash in Christiansburg Sunday.

Deputies say they responded to a report of a single-car crash with entrapment in the 1500 block of Ellet Road, just outside of Christiansburg.

Upon arrival, they found a car over an embankment that had run into a tree.

The driver, 24-year-old Preston Conner Jones, was transported to a nearby hospital minor injuries.

Jones was charged with driving under the influence.

The passenger, 24-year-old Mercedes Diane Scales, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation