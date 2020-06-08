What’s News Today for Tuesday, June 9, 2020

The New River Valley Public Health Task Force will hold ongoing drive-thru COVID-19 testing at Giles High School from noon to 2 p.m. These sites are closed to the public. You much have a letter and an appointment to be tested.

The Salem School Board meets today at South Salem Elementary School. Work Session starts at 5:30 and Regular Meeting starts at 6:30. On the agenda is a Salem High School Construction update and budget adjustments for the school system.

The Pulaski County School Board meets at 6 p.m. in the Little Theater at Pulaski County High School. On the agenda is an update on the middle school construction and the plan for reopening schools. The construction company’s presentation includes many pictures from the building site.

Martinsville City Council meets tonight at 7. On the agenda is a public hearing to get the names of people interested in serving on the Martinsville City School Board. Appointments will be made later this month after the interview process. A public hearing on the budget is also planned after work sessions were held with city departments, schools and social services.

Danville City Council and the Pittsylvania County Board of Supervisors meet in a special joint work session. They’ll get a presentation on strategic planning. The meeting starts at 5 p.m. At the Institute for Advanced Learning and Research.

In Lynchburg, From 9:00 a.m. 3:00 p.m. a portion of Boonsboro Road, between Hilton Place and Clayton Avenue, will be reduced to one lane in order to accommodate Appalachian Power to perform pole repairs in the area. You should expect minor delays and use caution while traveling through the work zone, be alert to the changes in traffic patterns and obey temporary signage.