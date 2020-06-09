Red paint splattered on Confederate monument in Fincastle

FINCASTLE, Va. – The Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after paint was splattered on a Confederate monument in Fincastle.

At 1:35 a.m. Tuesday, a woman was seen on surveillance footage vandalizing the monument, which is located on the front lawn of the Botetourt County Circuit Courthouse.

The Courthouse Obelisk, which was erected in 1904, according to the Virginia Center for Civil War Studies, names all the companies from Botetourt County that served in the Confederate forces.

Detectives are actively investigating leads at this time.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Sgt. David Moyer at 540-928-2260.

The monument has since been cleaned.

Here’s what it looks like now.