Danville police charge two men in connection to six overdoses within the last 48 hours

DANVILLE, Va. – Two men have been charged in connection to six overdoses in 48 hours, according to the Danville Police Department.

Authorities say Matthew Trakas, 44, and Andreiu Barley were each charged with possession with the intent to distribute drugs.

Within the last 48 hours, Danville police say they responded to six overdoses after the individuals said they ingested what they thought was heroin.

According to the department, the six people were from Danville and the surrounding area, and authorities are not aware of any deaths in connection to this string of overdoses.

In response to the spike in overdoses, officers say they served two search warrants at Danville homes and seized evidence that pointed to drug possession and distribution.

Authorities say they believe the drug involved in this investigation was laced with fentanyl or something similar.