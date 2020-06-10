Grandin Theatre kicks off quarantine song contest

ROANOKE, Va. – The Grandin Theatre wants to hear what you’ve been singing while at home. Call it a quarantine contest.

Some families have taken this time to get creative and laugh maybe to keep from crying after being stuck in the house.

The local staple is asking the public to send in their best stay-at-home song.

There are two categories: “Best Original Quarantine Song” and “Best Adapted Quarantine Song.”

A winner and runner up will be chosen for each category.

The winners will get a prize pack including six movie passes to the Grandin Theatre.

If you would like to enter, click here.