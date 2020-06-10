More families traveling to nearby vacation destinations

ROANOKE, Va. – After months of being cooped up in the house, families are looking for a change of scenery.

It’s vacation season and things this year are, of course, a bit different.

People are overwhelmingly looking for vacations closer to home, according to AAA Mid-Atlantic.

The Blue Ridge Parkway, Smokey Mountains and beaches are top destinations as they’re locations where families can be outdoors and distance.

Families are opting to rent houses and vacation properties from owners, according to travel experts.

“We really think this summer and fall we are going to see the resurgence of the great old American road trip. People are seeing their cars as an extension of their homes, a place they can control and a place they’re comfortable,” said Martha Meade with AAA Mid-Atlantic.

Meade says lower gas prices are helping fuel the popularity of jumping in the car and getting out of town.

So you know what places are more limited than others, AAA has put together a map of travel restrictions.