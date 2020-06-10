Roanoke man encourages community to support black-owned businesses

ROANOKE, Va. – A local man is making it his mission to encourage the community to support local African American-owned businesses.

After the death of George Floyd, Kevin Berry started a list of black-owned businesses in and around Roanoke as a way to do his part in helping close the racial wealth gap.

The initial list took off on social media and now more businesses are being added.

“I'm going to continue to make new versions of this same list as long as I get comments on my page,” said Berry.

“Supporting local business for the past, however long, has been a really big thing and now people are seeing that they can go a step further and support black business and I think everybody is excited to do their part,” said Corey Eubank, who shared the list.

If you would like to add a business to Berry’s list contact him on Instagram at @berrykevind.