Man arrested after authorities say he shot at Altavista apartment building

ALTAVISTA, Va. – A man has been arrested after authorities say he shot an apartment building in Altavista on Monday.

According to police, Matel Stone, 21, of Nathalie was charged with the reckless handling of a firearm, discharge of a firearm or missile at an occupied building, discharge of a firearm in a public place and disorderly conduct.

Stone was arrested on Wednesday by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and taken to the Blue Ridge Regional Jail where he is being held without bond.

Authorities say this is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to call the Altavista Police Department at 434-369-7425.