American Civil Liberties Union of VA calling for state legislatures to reform police funding

ROANOKE, Va. – Several groups across the Commonwealth want to see funding for police departments used elsewhere.

On behalf of 27 organizations, the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) of Virginia wrote a letter to Gov. Ralph Northam asking to shrink police departments budgets.

This comes as state leaders are expected to have a special session set to discuss COVID-19 budget impacts.

The group said it would rather see the money go toward public health, education and social needs.

“That that larger vision of reimagining the role of police in our communities and looking at how to assure community safety differently has to be on the table, while we’re thinking about budget cuts in the current environment,” Claire Gastanaga, executive director, said.

ACLU leaders say they will be watching summer legislative sessions very closely.