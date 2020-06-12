79ºF

Free coronavirus testing underway in Lynchburg

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Magdala Louissaint, Lynchburg Bureau Reporter

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Free coronavirus testing is underway in Lynchburg until 3 p.m. Friday.

No health insurance is required, and no appointment is needed. Any adult or child over four can walk up or drive through while tests last at the Community Access Network health center on 5th Street.

Children under 18 must be accompanied by an adult, and you must have your license, school ID or work ID with you.

Officials say the Virginia Department of Health and the Community Access Network there are about 400 tests, and testing will be done on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Test results will take 72 hours to process.

