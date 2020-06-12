‘It scared me’: Neighbors react to Pittsylvania County homicide, officer-involved shooting

PITTSYLVANIA COUNTY, Va. – Kelly Bray said she had just begun to take a nap Thursday afternoon when her daughter woke her up, saying something was going on outside their home on Mt. Cross Rd in Pittsylvania County.

“We came outside and there were deputies flying up and down the road,” Bray said. “One stopped here at the end of the driveway. The next thing we knew, we saw them getting guns out and standing over in the neighbor’s yard pointing guns at the house saying, ‘Put the gun down. Put your gun down.’”

A woman was dead inside the house in question, according to state police.

“The next thing we know, six or seven shots went off,” Bray said.

State police said an armed man was inside the house too.

Two girls and another man who had been at the house earlier got to a neighbor’s house safely before authorities arrived at the scene, according to state police.

When the armed man refused to put down his gun, Pittsylvania County sheriff’s deputies opened fire.

A family member of the woman killed said the man shot by deputies is the woman’s husband. The family member claimed there was ongoing abuse in the relationship.

“It scared me that he may get loose from the policemen and get down here in our driveway,” said Bray. “It was just so shocking. Nothing like that happens around here.”

Bray’s daughter, Makenzie, agreed the situation was shocking.

“It felt like a dream. My mom was standing in the yard being silly. I thought she was going to get hit by gunshots,” Makenzie said.

On Friday, 10 News reached out to state police for an update but did not get a response.

State police said on Thursday that the man was flown to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital with serious injuries. 10 News did not receive an update on his condition.

The identities of the woman killed and the man shot by authorities, as well as what led to the situation are still unknown.