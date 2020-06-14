State Police investigate a deadly crash in Wythe County

WYTHE CO., Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash in Wythe County.

According to the police, the crash happened Saturday around 3:30 p.m. on route 69.

A Honda Accord crossed the center line and struck a Ford Taurus traveling in the opposite lane.

The adult male driver of the Honda died at the scene.

The adult male driver of the Taurus was flown to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.