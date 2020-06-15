Grandin Theatre to remain closed until further notice, citing coronavirus concerns

ROANOKE, Va. – While movie theaters are expected to be allowed to reopen in Phase 3, don’t expect to catch a movie at Roanoke’s Grandin Theatre anytime soon.

The theatre announced on Monday in a Facebook post that it will be closed until further notice.

10 News reached out to the theatre for further clarification and was told, “to keep our patrons and staff safe the Grandin Theatre Board of Directors have decided to push back our re-opening date until further notice.”

While no date for Virginia entering Phase 3 has been announced, the majority of Virginia has been in Phase 2 since June 5.

As for the question of when will the Grandin Theatre reopen, here more of what 10 News was told:

“We will reassess the pandemic situation and its implications on the Roanoke Region and decide to either re-open or extend our self-closure based on revised data and other community organization reporting.”

In its Facebook post, the theatre listed a variety of ways people can still help the theatre while it remains closed.