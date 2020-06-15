Kids Square takes museum on the road

ROANOKE, Va. – If you’re looking for something to keep your kids busy, Kids Square in Downtown Roanoke is taking its mission on the road.

The children’s museum was looking forward to reopening during Phase 2, but because it shares exhibits, it didn’t meet the requirements. That’s when museum leaders decided to act on an idea they’ve had for years, a mobile unit.

The plan is for the museum to pop up at the YMCA, Mill Mountain Zoo and Roanoke County Parks and Recreation locations to do demos with educational components. They’ll even give away a themed activity or craft for kids to do at home.

“We’re going to use our personal vans, we’re ready to engage our community. We’re tired of them waiting for us to fill that gap of educational, really a crisis right now, we want to be part of the solution,” said Felicia Branham, executive director at Kids Square.

Kids Square is still looking for a van and the perfect name. Staff members are asking families to give ideas and the winner will win three themed kits.

“We think we might have one, we narrowed it down to three yesterday, we all voted here and we think one is the winner but we want to see what else we come up with before we decide,” said Branham.

Kids Square has handed out 1,500 themed kits since the pandemic started.

What kids will get from the mobile museum will not be an entire kit, it will only have one activity or craft.

Click here to comment your family’s idea on a name on Kids Square’s Facebook.

For more information on donating and helping Kids Square find their new van, click here.