Sovah Health in Danville to gradually allow visitors, with restrictions
DANVILLE, Va. – Starting Monday, Sovah Health in Danville will gradually start allowing visitors again following a zero-visitor policy enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Below are some of the new guidelines:
- One visitor per day for telemetry, medical, surgical and one-day surgery areas
- One support person for obstetric pateints
- One parent or guardian for pediatric patients
All visitors must be 18 or older, and every visitor will be screened before entering the building and will be required to wear a mask.
Visitors are not allowed for patients who are high risk, in isolation, are immunocompromised, under observation or test positive for coronavirus.
Sovah Health is Martinsville still has a zero-visitors policy in place.
Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.