Sovah Health in Danville to gradually allow visitors, with restrictions

DANVILLE, Va. – Starting Monday, Sovah Health in Danville will gradually start allowing visitors again following a zero-visitor policy enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are some of the new guidelines:

One visitor per day for telemetry, medical, surgical and one-day surgery areas

One support person for obstetric pateints

One parent or guardian for pediatric patients

All visitors must be 18 or older, and every visitor will be screened before entering the building and will be required to wear a mask.

Visitors are not allowed for patients who are high risk, in isolation, are immunocompromised, under observation or test positive for coronavirus.

Sovah Health is Martinsville still has a zero-visitors policy in place.