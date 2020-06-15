63ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 540-512-1554.

Local News

Sovah Health in Danville to gradually allow visitors, with restrictions

Samantha Smith, Digital Content Producer

Tags: Health, Southside, Danville
photo

DANVILLE, Va. – Starting Monday, Sovah Health in Danville will gradually start allowing visitors again following a zero-visitor policy enacted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Below are some of the new guidelines:

  • One visitor per day for telemetry, medical, surgical and one-day surgery areas
  • One support person for obstetric pateints
  • One parent or guardian for pediatric patients

All visitors must be 18 or older, and every visitor will be screened before entering the building and will be required to wear a mask.

Visitors are not allowed for patients who are high risk, in isolation, are immunocompromised, under observation or test positive for coronavirus.

Sovah Health is Martinsville still has a zero-visitors policy in place.

Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author: