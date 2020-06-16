Roanoke Valley SPCA gets new air filtration system that protects staff, pets from coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Valley SPCA has a new air filtration system that also protects staff and pets from COVID-19.

The animal shelter just got a new Global Plasma Solutions filter for its HVAC system over the winter.

A new study found that it reduces the strain of coronavirus by 99.4%.

The shelter’s CEO said she was relieved knowing that the volunteers, staff and animals will be healthy.

“Doing the best we can at all times and being able to provide something of this caliber has been really exciting,” said Roanoke Valley SPCA CEO Denise Hayes.

The shelter is open by appointment only so that people can adopt cats or dogs looking for a forever home.