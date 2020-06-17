Before 540 runs out, region gets a new area code

ROANOKE, Va. – Current estimates predict that in 2022, there will be 0 number left in the 540 area code, according to the State Corporation Commission.

Now, a new area code will be able to take its place.

The SCC announced on Wednesday that the 826 area code has been assigned to phone numbers in western and northern portions of Virginia.

The relief plan approved by the SCC superimposes 826 over the same geographic footprint covered by the existing 540 area code region.

The 540-region currently encompasses a wide swath of the state, including Roanoke in the southwest, Harrisonburg and the Shenandoah Valley to the west, Winchester and parts of northern Virginia, and Fredericksburg to the east.

In 1995, the 540 area code was created, splitting off from 703.

As part of the change, 10-digit dialing will now be required for local calls and as part of the plan, no residents and businesses will lose their current 540 phone numbers.

The SCC’s order directs telecommunications industry service providers to move forward with a proposed 13-month implementation schedule.

This includes a six-month period during which calls within the 540 area code can be completed using either 7 or 10-digits.

This period is used to ease the transition from 7-digit to 10-digit dialing so customers can be educated on the changes without having calls impacted prior to assignment of the 826 area code.