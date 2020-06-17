Lynchburg Daily Bread gets new refrigerator van to help deliver food

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg Daily Bread has a new set of wheels to deliver fresh food to clients.

On Tuesday, organizers didn’t waste time using the new refrigerated van to pick up donated meat from Kroger.

This is the fourth van for Lynchburg Daily Bread, but the first refrigerated one.

Organizers said it will come in handy on hot summer days when serving people across Central Virginia.

“This is a very expensive piece of equipment for us, but desperately need. We just don’t have the resources to do it ourselves through private donations. So, we’re hugely grateful for the gift today that’s going to make our work possible,” said executive director Tracey Dixon.

Kroger, the greater Lynchburg Community Foundation, Genworth and the Lynchburg Morning Rotary Club all donated to buy the van.