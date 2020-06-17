Panda Express donates 19,000 masks to Lynchburg General Hospital

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg General Hospital has 19,000 more masks than it did before Wednesday thanks to Panda Express.

The local chain donated about 8,000 surgical masks and more than 1,900 KN95 masks.

Centra officials said that months ago, the hospital and others across the country were not prepared with personal protective equipment.

Hospital officials said because of the coronavirus, they go through PPE quickly and as the virus isn’t going anywhere, the donation is a big help.

“We continue to get new shipment of these masks and other PPE in, but every little bit, including donations like this, really helps and helps keeps us safe,” said Chris Lewis the vice president of medical affairs.

Panda Express also donated food to hospital employees.