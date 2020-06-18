Candidates set the stage for Virginia’s 5th District congressional Democratic primary

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Four democrats will face off on June 23 in a primary for Virginia’s 5th congressional district. The winner will face Republican Bob Good in November’s general election.

Dr. Cameron Webb, Claire Russo, Roger Huffstetler and John Lesinski are on the ballot.

Each candidate has a unique platform with similar focuses.

Policing and the fight for racial equality, broadband expansion to rural areas and health care top their list of importance.

The candidates expect a smaller crowd at the polls due to more absentee ballot submissions in lieu of in-person voting.

The Virginia Department of Elections expects to release an update polling location list next week.