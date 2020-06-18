Virginia’s first large-scale industrial hemp, CBD processing facility coming to Halifax County

HALIFAX COUNTY, Va. – A major hemp processing facility is coming to Halifax County.

Blue Ribbon Extraction is investing $3.26 million to establish Virginia’s first large-scale industrial hemp processing and cannabidiol (CBD) oil extraction facility in South Boston.

Governor Northam announced the project on Thursday. It will create 22 new jobs in the area.

Blue Ribbon Extraction said it will source more than 90% of its hemp from Virginia growers, which will result in more than $70 million going back to Virginia farmers for the next three years.

Company leaders said they expect to be to process up to 5,000 pounds of industrial hemp per day, primarily grown by local farmers, most of whom are current or former tobacco farmers.