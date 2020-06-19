15 arrested in connection with two days of riots, protests in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Lynchburg police have arrested 15 people in connection with the protests and riots on May 31 and June 1 in the city.

They face a combined 48 charges.

The youngest arrested is 14 years old, while the oldest is 38.

All 15 are men, while three of them are juveniles, ages 14, 15 and 17.

Police said they’ll continue to review video from that night and if there is evidence more people took part in illegal behavior, more people could be charged.

In a statement sent to 10 News from police, “the LPD absolutely supports the right of our residents to peacefully protest, as we saw from June 2 forward. However, we will not tolerate criminal activity that jeopardizes the safety and security of our residents.”

This is who police have arrested and the charges they face, listed by arrest date:

June 1

Brian Lamont Davis, 33, of Campbell County, is charged with throwing a projectile into an occupied building, unlawful assembly and possession of marijuana because police said he had marijuana on his person when he was arrested. He was also arrested on one count of inciting a riot on June 2 after police received additional video evidence.

Wendell Scott Morris, 29, of Lynchburg, is charged with threatening to burn or bomb a building and disorderly conduct.

June 2

Bryant Lamont Kemper, 38, of Lynchburg, is charged with inciting a riot, unlawful assembly, concealed weapon, concealed carry by a felon and carrying a deadly weapon during a riot.

William Shanks, 29, of Lynchburg, is charged with threatening to bomb or damage a building, two counts of destruction of property, conspiring to incite a riot, injury to property or person in a riot, failing to disperse in a riot and riot.

June 3

A 14-year-old boy is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, willfully discharging a firearm in a public place and reckless handling of a firearm in connection with one of the shootings near Miller Park on June 1.

Tykeim Michael Hurt, 20, of Lynchburg, is charged with three counts of felony property damage, one count of throwing a projectile into an occupied building and one count of unlawful assembly. These charges are in connection with unlawful activity at 5th and Federal Streets.

Demetre Jamel Wade, 25, of Lynchburg, charged with assault on a police officer, for throwing a projectile into an occupied building, property damage and unlawful assembly.

Mackton Saunders, 31, of Lynchburg, is charged with unlawful assembly.

June 4

Savon Lavay Ellis, 19, of Lynchburg, is charged with inciting a riot, disorderly conduct, property damage related to riots at Fifth and Federal.

June 8

Xavier Horsley, 19, of Lynchburg, is charged with property damage, throwing a projectile into an occupied building, participating in a riot and entering a property for the purposes of damaging it.

Leonard Becker, 25, of Madison Heights, is charged with throwing a projectile into an occupied building and assault on a law enforcement officer.

Andrew Stegner, 18, of Bedford, is charged with unlawful assembly and throwing a projectile into an occupied building.

June 9

Tyler Dolsey, 25, of Lynchburg, is charged with felony property damage and throwing a projectile into an occupied building.

A 15-year-old boy is charged with assaulting a law enforcement officer.

June 13