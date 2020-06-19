Lynchburg celebrates Juneteenth in a virtual way

LYNCHBURG, Va. – People in Lynchburg could not physically meet to celebrate Juneteenth because of the coronavirus pandemic, but some chose to bring the celebration to the community online.

Dancers with Lynchburg’s Juneteenth Coalition took the stage to perform African dances before an empty theater.

Hundreds watched the dancing and listened to the mayor and local poets thanks to the livestream, which you can watch a replay of here.

Organizers with the Academy Center of Arts said the event was planned months ago before the governor’s state-paid holiday announcement.

“And so it’s timely. For us we would have been celebrating this holiday regardless,” Geoff Kershner, executive director of Academy Center

“Allowing people to watch this through stream gets them to be still be in the space and fill this moment with us and celebrate a beautiful time,” Tremayne Edwards, director of community engagement, said.

The Academy has also opened its gallery for black artists to display their artwork. The exhibit is open until June 27.