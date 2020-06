(Copyright 2020 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Juneteenth celebrations will continue in Lynchburg on Saturday.

Members of Lynchburg’s NAACP are asking people to participate in a 5-mile bike ride for racial justice.

Organizers said the bike ride will honor the holiday, show solidarity and raise money for the local chapter.

People will gather at Percival Isle near the LOVE sign at 1 p.m.