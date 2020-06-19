What’s News Today: Juneteenth, Father’s Day

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia Senator Tim Kaine will hold a virtual discussion with the Boys and Girls Clubs of Virginia today. He will hear from young Virginians about racial justice and discrimination. Kaine is pushing for reform to address systemic racism and inequality.

Today is Juneteenth. It celebrates the end of slavery in the United States. Governor Northam made today a holiday for state workers. Several localities have made it a holiday as well, including Martinsville, Pulaski and Lynchburg. The governor plans to propose legislation to make it a permanent state holiday. Some Republicans say they will support the effort.

Friendship Health and Rehab will hold a Father’s Day Parade today. It’s a chance for loved ones to connect with their fathers in the age of COVID-19. The parade begins at 11 a.m.